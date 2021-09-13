Empirical Finance LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,794 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises about 3.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.