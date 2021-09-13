Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.