Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $348.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $343.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.