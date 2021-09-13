Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $285.60 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

