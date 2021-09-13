Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG opened at $2,856.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,749.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

