Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 24.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $403.94 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

