Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 648.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

