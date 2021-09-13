Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 401.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

