Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

