Empirical Finance LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 483,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

