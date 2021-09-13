Empirical Finance LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

