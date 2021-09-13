Empirical Finance LLC Sells 846 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $378.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

