Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Tops $20.81 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and $39,771.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00173753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.83 or 1.00123439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.37 or 0.07228939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

