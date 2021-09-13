Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 27.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.