Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 264,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,164,244 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.
The company has a market cap of $665.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.