Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 264,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,164,244 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Get Endo International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $665.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.