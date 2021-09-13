Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.41 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and $314,177.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00118350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.29 or 0.00573133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,984,746 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

