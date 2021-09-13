Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,670. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$48.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

