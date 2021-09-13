Enigma Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $212,215.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00440585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.58 or 0.01129942 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

