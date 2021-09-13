Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.57. 327,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 964,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies for treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

