Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 4,587 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12.

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,547. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

