Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 4,587 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12.
- On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75.
Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,547. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
