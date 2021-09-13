Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $50,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,025. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

