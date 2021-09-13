Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 276,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 799,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%.
Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.