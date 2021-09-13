Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 276,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 799,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

