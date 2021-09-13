Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Down 7%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. 10,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 557,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $577.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock worth $1,822,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

