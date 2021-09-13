Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,392 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,789,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $200.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $123.16 and a 52-week high of $213.67.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.