Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,603 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

