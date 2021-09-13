Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,026 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

