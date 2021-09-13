Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,482 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,186,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

