Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.22 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.