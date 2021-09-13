Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.