Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

