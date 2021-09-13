Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,476 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,790,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235,191 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 32.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIRC opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

