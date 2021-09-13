Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,723 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

