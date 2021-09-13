Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,399 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

