Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of FormFactor worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

