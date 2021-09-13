Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,174 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 141,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $53.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

