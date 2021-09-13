Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,473 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.