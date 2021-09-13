Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,770,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

