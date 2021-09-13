Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,663 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KB Home worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 155,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.