Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

