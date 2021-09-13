Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.44 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

