Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

