Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

