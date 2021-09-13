Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.25 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.