Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,879,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

