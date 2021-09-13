Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.