Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CIT Group worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1,722.1% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

