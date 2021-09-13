Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.