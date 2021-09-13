Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

