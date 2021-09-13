Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after buying an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after buying an additional 635,574 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,217,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $83.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

