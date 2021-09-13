Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.